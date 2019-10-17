Jonah Hill passes on Matt Reeves' 'The Batman'

Actor Jonah Hill is no longer in discussions for Warner Bros/DC film "The Batman". Hill, the star of films such as "Moneyball", "21 Jump Street" and "The Wolf of Wall Street", was being eyed for one of the Caped Crusader's signature adversaries for the Matt Reeves directorial.

The choice was between two antagonists -- Penguin and the Riddler. But the actor has passed on the project as he could not finalize a deal with Warner Bros, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Robert Pattinson is toplining the cast as the popular DC Comics superhero. He joined by Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman. The film is being billed as a grounded take on the Dark Knight and will feature many of Batman villains.

Reeves will also produce the project alongside Dylan Clark. "The Batman" will hit the theatres on June 25, 2021.

