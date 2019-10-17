One Piece Chapter 959 – Why is it titled Samurai? Traitor reveals plans to rivals

One Piece Chapter 959 is likely to be officially released on Monday. The upcoming chapter will give the manga enthusiasts a bunch of entertaining flashbacks. May be all the spoilers are yet to be out, still there are many significant facts that can be discussed. Read the texts below to know what you can see in the upcoming chapter.

One Piece Chapter 959 is being given the title 'Samurai'. Based on the title, it is clear that the imminent season of the globally popular manga will be focussing on the samurai who are leading the rebellion against Kaido. The manga lovers will be glad to see some past events in the upcoming chapter.

In One Piece Chapter 959, the manga aficionados will get to see Kozuki Oden in Wano, supposedly after returning from his voyage with Roger to Raftel. After that, Oden likely headed back to open the gates of Wano. We will further see some of the Strawhats (Luffy, Chopper, Brook) in Kabuto armor, as they prepare for the Fire Festival fight against Kaido. According to Otakukart, the Scabbards are till shedding tears due to their failed plan.

On the other hand, a recent Twitter post, the raw scans show the Straw clad in samurai armors, an inconsolable Kinemon, and a silhouette of a samurai with two swords on his waist. The image depicts their enthusiasm in staying always ready for battle with top safety. But it is tough to say whether they are in Onigashima or somewhere else.

On the other hand, the manga lovers are expected to see a traitor in the imminent chapter who has been disclosing the secret plans made by the alliance to the rivals. We are yet to know the identity of that person. However, they have suspected the person and giving their efforts to catch him.

One Piece Chapter 959 will be officially released on Monday, October 21. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.