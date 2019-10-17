Peter embarks on new adventure as 'Peter Rabbit 2' trailer drops

Seems like Easter would be more fun with the sequel to fantasy animation film 'Peter Rabbit' witnessing the titular character embarking on an all-new adventure in 'Peter Rabbit 2', whose first trailer was launched on Thursday. Peter (James Corden) moves out of his small town onto a new adventure across the country. It also gives a sneak peek into the story of the film, beginning with the wedding of Bea (Rose Byrne) and Jeremy (Domhnall Gleeson).

What motivated Peter to go on his own adventure was Bea and Jeremy leaving for a trip together. This was when he felt not-wanted and decided that he needs to run away for good. Titled 'Peter Rabbit 2', the movie will revolve around the popular character from the Beatrix Potter books and his shenanigans with his friends.

The original film which released earlier last year saw a huge success at the box office minting USD 115 million at the domestic box office. Will Gluck, director of the first installment has returned behind the camera for the next installment as well.

Along with Corden, the voice cast also includes Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, Daisy Ridley and Fayssal Bazzi. Meanwhile, Gleeson and Byrne are among the live-action human characters.

The film is set to hit the theaters just a few days before Easter on April 3, 2020 meanwhile Indians can catch the same a few days later on April 17 next year. It will hit screens in the UK a month prior on March 27, 2020. (ANI)

