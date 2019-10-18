Christina Hendricks, Geoffrey Arend announce split

Actor couple Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend have parted ways after 10 years of marriage. The "Mad Men" alum and the "500 Days of Summer" actor posted a joint statement on their Instagram pages, saying they have decided to go on their "separate paths".

"Twelve years ago, we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities. "Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we've shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs," the couple said in a joint statement.

They said they will be taking "time to rediscover ourselves" and thanked their fans for "giving us the space to do so". According to People magazine, Hendricks, 44, was spotted without her wedding ring at an event here earlier this month.

Hendricks and Arend, 41, got married in October, 2009, in New York.

