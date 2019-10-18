Greg Kinnear joins 'The Stand' cast

Actor Greg Kinnear is the latest addition to the cast of CBS All Access's "The Stand". The Stephen King adaptation also features Alexander Skarsgard, James Marsden, Amber Heard, and Whoopi Goldberg, reported Variety.

"It presents an apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil," the plot line reads. Kinnear will play Glen Bateman, a widowed professor when the superflu hits, who was accustomed to a solitary life.

King will write the final episode of the series. Josh Boone is directing the show and has also co-written it with Ben Cavell.

The series also stars Heather Graham, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, Eion Bailey, Katherine McNamara, and Hamish Linklater.

