Halle Berry, Michelle Pfeiffer praise Zoe Kravitz's casting in 'Catwoman'

Former "Catwoman" stars Halle Berry, Michelle Pfeiffer and Anne Hathaway have congratulated Zoe Kravitz on landing the antiheroine's role in the new "Batman" movie. In a tweet, Berry, 53, welcomed Kravitz, 30, to the family, calling her "eternally graceful" and "extremely bad***."

"Special shout-out to your new #CatWoman, the eternally graceful & extremely bad a** @ZoeKravitz. Keep shining Queen & welcome to the family!," Berry tweeted. The actor had played Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in 2004 movie that was panned by fans and critics.

Pfeiffer, 61, played the role in "Batman Returns" in 1992. "I'm so excited," Pfeiffer said in an appearance on "Good Morning America."

When asked whether she had any advice for Kravitz, Pfeiffer said, "Make sure, whilst designing the costume, they consider how you're going to go to the bathroom." Hathaway, who played the character in 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises," also shared her approval of the casting on Instagram.

"The biggest congrats to @zoeisabellakravitz on landing the role of a lifetime. Well, one life anyway...⁣⁣ Enjoy the ride, Selina," her post read. Kravitz will star alongside Robert Pattinson as Batman and Paul Dano as the main villain, The Riddler in the new movie, to be directed by Matt Reeves.

