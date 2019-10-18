International Development News
Mamoudou Athie boards 'Jurassic World 3'

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 18-10-2019 16:25 IST
"The Front Runner" actor Mamoudou Athie has joined the cast of the third film in the "Jurassic World" franchise. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment project features Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in lead roles.

The Colin Trevorrow-directed movie also marks the return of original "Jurassic Park" stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. Trevorrow has co-written the script of "Jurassic World 3" with Emily Carmichael.

He will also executive produce the film with Steven Spielberg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

