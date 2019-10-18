Patton Oswalt to star in 'The Boys' season two

Veteran actor-comedian Patton Oswalt has come on board to star in the second season of Amazon's "The Boys". Showrunner Eric Kripke made the announcement on Thursday via Twitter.

"Thank you @pattonoswalt, that was amazing," Kripke captioned the selfie of himself and Oswalt. Details of Oswalt's role are being kept under the wraps.

"The Boys" is based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. In the critically-acclaimed season one of the series, the audiences are introduced to The Seven, a corrupt group of superheroes led by the sociopathic Homelander (Antony Starr).

The Boys, led by Karl Urban's Billy Butcher, were tasked by the government with keeping the superhumans in check, but were ultimately disbanded and went rogue. Goran Visnjic and Claudia Doumit have also come on board for the season two.

