John Cho gets injured on 'Cowboy Bebop' set, production halted

Actor John Cho has got injured on the sets of Netflix's live-action series "Cowboy Bebop". The actor sustained a knee injury during the filming in New Zealand leading to a seven to nine months break in production, reported Deadline.

Cho is back in Los Angeles, where he will undergo surgery, according to a person close to the actor. The 47-year-old actor thanked fans for their well wishes.

Cho posted a Bruce Lee quote on his Instagram on Friday, "Water can flow or it can crash." "Thanks for all the well wishes everyone. Gonna be back and flowing in no time!" he added.

"Cowboy Bebop" is a 10-episode adaptation of the original 26-episode anime series from Sunrise studio, about a group of misfit bounty hunters in space, led by Spike Spiegel. The series is a co-production between Netflix and Tomorrow Studios.

Christopher Yost is slated to write and executive produce the first episode.

