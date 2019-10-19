Jane Fonda, Sam Waterston arrested in climate change protest

Veteran actor Jane Fonda was once again taken in custody by police here after a climate change protest. The 81-year-old actor was joined by her "Grace and Frankie" co-star Sam Waterston, who was also arrested by the police for protesting outside US Capitol building.

Besides the two actors, 15 other people were taken into custody by the Capitol police for demonstrating "unlawfully." The protestors were seen with zip ties around their wrists after their arrest by police.

Eva Malecki, communications director with the Capitol Police, said all the 17 persons were charged with "crowding and obstructing or incommoding", reported Variety. Prior to this, Fonda was arrested on October 12 for protesting outside US Capitol.

The actor launched her "Fire Drill Fridays" campaign, a civil disobedience effort to raise awareness about the environmental issues. After her release then, Fonda had hinted that she might leave Hollywood and shift to Washington.

"So, I moved here to do an action every Friday called 'Fire Drill Friday' because Greta Thunberg says 'our house is on fire we have to behave appropriately. So, we have a fire drill every Friday and every Friday at 11:00 we will have a different focus on climate," the actor had said.

