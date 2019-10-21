International Development News
Richard Flood joins 'Grey's Anatomy'

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 21-10-2019 11:02 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@TVLine )

Richard Flood is set to star in a recurring role in the long-running "Grey's Anatomy". The actor will play a key character, Dr Cormac Hayes, the new head of Pediatric Surgery at Grey Sloan, reported Deadline.

Flood's Hayes will step in for Dr Alex Karev, played by original cast member Justin Chambers. Karev was fired after last season's finale and now works at Pacific Northwest General Hospital.

Flood is best known for his role in Showtime's most popular series, "Shameless".

