Richard Flood joins 'Grey's Anatomy'

Richard Flood is set to star in a recurring role in the long-running "Grey's Anatomy". The actor will play a key character, Dr Cormac Hayes, the new head of Pediatric Surgery at Grey Sloan, reported Deadline.

Flood's Hayes will step in for Dr Alex Karev, played by original cast member Justin Chambers. Karev was fired after last season's finale and now works at Pacific Northwest General Hospital.

Flood is best known for his role in Showtime's most popular series, "Shameless".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)