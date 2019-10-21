Saif, Ajay ready to clash in 'Tanhaji: The Ultimate Warrior'

The battle seems to be getting intense as Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn are all geared up to counter each other in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero'. Devgn will play Taanaji Malusare in the flick and will be pitted against antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, played by Saif.

Looks of the two actors were shared by the film's makers on Monday. A while ago, the protagonist, Devgn, too shared another feisty poster featuring him as the great warrior who fought on the side of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Ajay is seen wearing a red turban with a tilak on the forehead and sword in hand. The poster seemed like an amalgam of a number of scenes from the film including one featuring an army of warriors on horses while the other shows them in the middle of a war. On the other hand, Saif's look is dark as he dons Kohl-rimmed eyes and a thick beard. Holding a decorated sword in his hand, the actor is seen smiling slyly, perfectly acing the villainous character.

The two are all set to shared screen space in the Om Raut-directorial almost after 12 years. They were last seen together in the 2006 hit film 'Omkara'. It is being produced by Ajay with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Earlier, the movie was scheduled to hit big screens this year but will now release next year on January 10. It will also star Kajol. As per various media reports, Kajol has shot a song sequence for the film on a lavish set decorated with elegant rangoli and diyas, constructed in Mumbai's Film City. (ANI)

