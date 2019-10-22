50th IFFA announces films in Open Air Screening section of festival

The 50th International Film Festival of India announced the films in the Open Air Screening section of the festival. The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa celebrates its Golden Jubilee Edition from 20th-28th November 2019. Every year IFFI organizes Open Air Screenings to bring the best of Cinematic experience to the Cine enthusiasts.

The theme of the Open Air Screenings for 50th IFFI would be 'The Joy of Cinema'. Select movies from the Comedy and related genre (including classic comedies of all time) and the Indian Panorama section will be screened for the audience. This year, the screenings will be organised at two venues - Joggers Park (Altinho, Panjim) and Miramar Beach, Panjim from 21st November to 27th November 2019. Jogger's Park will screen movies on comedy and related genres and Miramar Beach will screen select movies of the Indian Panorama section. Open-Air Screenings will be open to everyone and will not require any registration. The entry would be free for all.

The list of movies to be screened at Jogger's Park, Altinho:

Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958)

Padosan (1968)

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Hera Pheri (2000)

Chennai Express (2013)

Badhaai Ho (2018)

Total Dhamaal (2019)

The list of movies to be screened at Miramar Beach:

Nachom-ia Kumpasar (Konkani)

Super 30 (Hindi)

Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

Uri: The Surgical Strike (Hindi)

Hellaro (Gujarati)Gully Boy (Hindi)

F2 – Fun and Frustration (Telugu)

