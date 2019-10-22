Jennifer Lawrence's wedding dress was stored in hotel room before wedding

Actor Jennifer Lawrence did not take things lightly when it came to her designer wedding dress. The 'Hunger Games' star married art dealer, Cooke Maroney, in a custom Dior creation on Saturday, which came with its own special security measures.

A source told People that the bride wore a design from the French fashion house and it was stored in its own room at the Hotel Viking. According to the source, "the whole design team" flew in the day before the wedding and "held her dress in a private guest room at the Hotel Viking." "The entire Dior team loaded the dress in the car the morning of the wedding," the source added.

The 29-year-old star exchanged vows with Maroney in front of 150 guests, including Ashley Olsen, Adele, Amy Schumer and Kris Jenner, at the luxurious Belcourt of Newport, a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island that was designed in 1894 by renowned American architect Richard Morris Hunt and is currently owned by Carolyn Rafaelian, CEO of Alex and Ani. After the wedding, guests partied late into the night and snacked on passed burgers and other offerings from Boston's Baddest Food Truck and Maine-ly Lobstah at the Belcourt. By the time the after-party started around 12:30 a.m., hungry stars headed outside for a snack. (ANI)

