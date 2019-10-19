Kris Jenner participates in Jennifer Lawrence's rehearsal dinner ahead of her marriage

Jennifer Lawrence's wedding with fiance Cooke Maroney this weekend is all over the news and it seems like the guests have already started arriving! American TV personality and Kim Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner was seen in Rhode Island, where the celebrity couple is to say 'I Do', reported People magazine.

Jenner was spotted in a black attire as she arrived carrying gifts likely for the to-be husband and wife. According to a source, she then headed for Lawrence's rehearsal dinner.

Lawrence and Maroney were also spotted arriving in Rhode Island on Friday as they are set to tie the knot on Saturday at the luxurious Belcourt in Newport, Rhode Island. What more? The duo is expecting to host 140 guests at the estate.

However, it was reported earlier that the couple has already said 'I do' at the Manhattan marriage bureau in New York City as they were papped outside the bureau and Lawrence was seen with a document clutched to her hand. Maroney and Lawrence got engaged in February and have kept their relationship low-key.

For their special day, Mark Seed is helping the couple in planning, which is expected to feature a lavish menu including delicacies like old-fashion cocktails and gin cucumber lavender champagne, reported Elle UK. Other than this, the guests will be treated to mouth-watering canapes, sweet potato flat cakes, Brussels sprouts with cured egg yolk, smoked pork belly with pickled apple and salt cod beignets for the starters.

The main course reportedly will have the option to choose among wood-roasted fish with herbs and lemon-infused butter or a five-week-aged leg of beef served with forager's sauce, plus all the trimmings. Whereas for dessert, guests will be treated with fire-baked sourdough bread pudding with chocolate, salted caramel and fresh apple, cauldron fritters with bourbon cream and cinnamon sugar, and house-made marshmallows' mores, as per TMZ, reported Elle UK. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)