James Wan's 'Malignant' slated for late summer 2020 release

James Wan's next directorial "Malignant" is set to bow on August 14, 2020. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the horror-thriller is set at New Line, home to the director's blockbuster "Conjuring" franchise.

The feature, which is based on a story by Wan and Ingrid Bisu, will be shot in Los Angeles as a recipient of the Independent California Film Rebate. The logline is being kept under tight wraps.

"Malignant" features Bisou, Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, Jake Abel and Jacqueline McKenzie. Wan is also attached as producer along with Michael Clear via their Atomic Monster banner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)