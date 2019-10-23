Jared Harris, Lee Pace to star in Apple's 'Foundation'

Jared Harris and Lee Pace have been roped in for Apple TV+'s upcoming drama series "Foundation" , based on Isaac Asimov's novels of the same name. The story revolves around the epic saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

Harris will star as Hari Seldon, a math genius who predicts the demise of the empire, while Pace will portray the role of Brother Day, the current Emperor of the Galaxy, reported Collider. David S Goyer will serve as showrunner and executive producer for the series.

Skydance Television is producing the project with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross attached to executive produce. Josh Friedman and Robyn Asimov, daughter of Isaac Asimov, also serve as executive producers.

Originally published as a short story in 1942, Asimov's "Foundation" went on to become a trilogy for decades before additional material expanded the series to seven volumes. AppleTV+ is set to launch on November 1.

