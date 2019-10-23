I'm so proud of her: Justin Theroux on Jennifer Aniston joining Instagram

Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband Justin Theroux is "proud" of the "Friends" actor after her she made her debut on Instagram. Aniston recently made her Instagram debut, posting a photo with her fellow "Friends" co-stars that amassed thousands of likes within an hour.

Talking to Extra while promoting his film, the live-action remake of "Lady and the Tramp", Theroux said Aniston was earlier unsure of joining the social media platform. "She has sworn she was not gonna do it, and then she did it. I’m so proud of her, I thought it was so great," he said.

"The world’s about to learn what a hilarious woman she is if they don’t already... She’s gonna be good at this," he added. Theroux and Aniston, who started dating in 2011 before getting married in 2015, announced split in February 2018. Their divorce was finalised earlier this year.

