Indian audience love to see tears on screen: Sharmila Tagore on Bollywood's sentimental films

Emphasising that Bollywood films' sentimental content strikes a chord with the Indian audience, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore on Wednesday said people may not like to see someone crying in real life but "they love seeing tears" shed by characters in reel life. "Our friends, family members and even doctors treating patients do not want see tears in eyes of people. But thank God for our audience who love to see tears on screen," she said with a smile.

The actress, now in her 70s, said this on stage at a health-related event referring to one of the most famous scenes from the 1972 film "Amar Prem", starring her and Rajesh Khanna. The clip featuring the popular line on 'Pushpa's tears' was screened at the event. In the scene, Khanna's character tells Pushpa, played by Tagore after he finds her weeping, "Pushpa, mujhse ye aansu nahi dekhe jaate, I hate tears."

This dialogue is considered one of the most iconic lines in the realm of Bollywood, which became part of pop culture, and has inspired art and humour-laden spoofs galore. The audience loves tears, otherwise the film would not have lasted for more than a day, Tagore said, recalling the film.

Tagore on Wednesday took part in the event organised here jointly by the Institute of Neurosciences, Apollo Hospital and Indian Stroke Association for raising awareness about stroke and its prevention. Stroke is the second leading cause of death, with globally one stroke occurring every two seconds and claiming one life every six seconds, according to Vinit Suri, president of the Indian Stroke Association.

The film's clips was played to deliver a message but its popularity is such that it stoked Tagore's memories of the film. Tagore and other dignitaries present on the occasion were later felicitated by organisers.

Bollywood films have often based their scripts on terminal ailments like cancer, AIDS, and of late on Autism and Alzheimer's disease.

Khanna died in 2012, but some of these films like "Amar Prem" and "Anand" with the iconic dialogues, made him immortal to his fans and admirers. In "Anand" , he plays a cancer patient and talks about the philosophy of life and death through his monologues.

One of the most famous lines from the film is -- "Babumoshai, hum toh rangmanch ki kathputliyan hain jiski dor uss upar wale ke haathon main hai. Kab, kaun, kaise uthega ye koi nahin janta." "Babumoshai, zindagi aur maut uparwale ke haath hai. Usse na aap badal sakte hain na main," another dialogue from the film still remembered by cinema lovers for its depth and poignancy.

A number of stroke survivors also shared their moving stories and said awareness is very important for identifying stroke symptoms before it is too late. "The event was very informative and extremely humbling to see and listen to some many emotional stories. I am going back from here with an enhanced level of awareness about stroke and its causes, perils and prevention," Tagore said.

