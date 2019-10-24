Anupam Kher overwhelmed to meet his friend Robert De Niro

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is overwhelmed as he recently met his long-time friend and Hollywood star Robert De Niro at an event in Manhattan, New York. The 64-year-old star who has shared the screen with the legendary actor in 'Silver Linings Playbook' in 2012 took to social media to share the snap of them along with a heartwarming message.

"It is always such a pleasure to meet my friend and the ultimate #Godfather of actors #RobertDeNiro. I recently watched him in @theirishmanfilm and @jokermovie. The icon continues to rule the movie world for almost 47 years. Jai Ho to him and to his passion for cinema & arts. @safewaternetwork #FundRaiser," he wrote. Clad in a classic black sherwani the actor can be seen posing with De Niro who is dressed in a simple grey glazer and pine high neck sweatshirt.

Both the veterans are all smiles who seem to be meeting each other after a long hiatus. On the work front, the veteran actor will be seen playing the role of Hemant Oberoi in his forthcoming flick 'Hotel Mumbai'.

His character is of the hotel's celebrated chef who was instrumental in saving the lives of many stuck in the hotel on the night of attacks. Presented by Zee Studios & Purpose Entertainment, Hotel Mumbai will release on November 29 in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu languages.

He is also to be seen in the action-packed film 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. (ANI)

Also Read: 'Hotel Mumbai' taught me to value humanity above all: Anupam Kher

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)