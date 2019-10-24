International Development News
Development News Edition

Anupam Kher overwhelmed to meet his friend Robert De Niro

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is overwhelmed as he recently met his long-time friend and Hollywood star Robert De Niro at an event in Manhattan, New York.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 21:06 IST
Anupam Kher overwhelmed to meet his friend Robert De Niro
Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is overwhelmed as he recently met his long-time friend and Hollywood star Robert De Niro at an event in Manhattan, New York. The 64-year-old star who has shared the screen with the legendary actor in 'Silver Linings Playbook' in 2012 took to social media to share the snap of them along with a heartwarming message.

"It is always such a pleasure to meet my friend and the ultimate #Godfather of actors #RobertDeNiro. I recently watched him in @theirishmanfilm and @jokermovie. The icon continues to rule the movie world for almost 47 years. Jai Ho to him and to his passion for cinema & arts. @safewaternetwork #FundRaiser," he wrote. Clad in a classic black sherwani the actor can be seen posing with De Niro who is dressed in a simple grey glazer and pine high neck sweatshirt.

Both the veterans are all smiles who seem to be meeting each other after a long hiatus. On the work front, the veteran actor will be seen playing the role of Hemant Oberoi in his forthcoming flick 'Hotel Mumbai'.

His character is of the hotel's celebrated chef who was instrumental in saving the lives of many stuck in the hotel on the night of attacks. Presented by Zee Studios & Purpose Entertainment, Hotel Mumbai will release on November 29 in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu languages.

He is also to be seen in the action-packed film 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. (ANI)

Also Read: 'Hotel Mumbai' taught me to value humanity above all: Anupam Kher

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Vote share of BJP, Cong soars; INLD biggest loser

Despite a drop in the number of seats, the vote share of the BJP went up by over three per cent in the Haryana assembly elections. With the party winning 40 seats, the BJP has secured 36.48 per cent of votes, up from 33.20 per cent in the 2...

Cubs give Ross 3-year contract as manager

The Chicago Cubs officially named David Ross as the franchises 55th manager on Thursday, signing him to a three-year contract through 2022 with a club option for 2023. Im honored by this opportunity to be the next manager of the Chicago Cub...

UPDATE 1-JK Rowling urges young travellers: no more 'voluntourism'

Adds quotes, details By Sonia ElksLONDON, Oct 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Well-meaning Western students who volunteer at orphanages are fuelling the abuse and trafficking of children, British author J.K. Rowling said on Thursday, as she...

UPDATE 1-Protest-hit Lebanon's banks to stay shut until calm returns

Banks in Lebanon will remain closed until stability is restored out of safety concerns, the banking association said on Thursday, as protests raged demanding the government resigns.President Michel Aoun said he was ready for dialogue with p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019