  • PTI
  • Newyork
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 14:58 IST
  • Created: 25-10-2019 14:27 IST
Three women confront Harvey Weinstein at New York event, call him 'Freddy Krueger'
Image Credit: ANI

Harvey Weinstein is in the news again after three women claimed that they were thrown out of a bar for confronting the disgraced Hollywood producer, who had unexpectedly turned up at the place. Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual harassment and abuse by countless women, showed up at the Downtime Bar in Lower Manhattan to watch Actor's Hour artist event, a showcase meant to support emerging talent.

In a video, which has since gone viral on social media, comedian Kelly Bachman is seen addressing Weinstein's presence at the venue. "I'm a comic, and it's our job to name the elephant in the room," she said in the video, which she shared on her Instagram page.

"It's a Freddy Krueger (a character in horror franchise 'A Nightmare on Elm Street') in the room if you will. I didn't realize I needed to bring my own mace and rape whistle to Actors Hour," she said that led to boos from the crowd.

One crowd member asked her to "shut up", to which she said, "Sorry, that killed at group therapy for rape survivors". Bachman's fellow comedians Amber Rollo and actor Zoe Stuckless also confronted the disgraced producer.

In a Twitter thread, Rollo said Weinstein was invited by the event's organizer. "I was shocked to see him out, but not because I thought he would have shame, he is a sociopath and clearly has no shame. I'm shocked that he was at an event put on by and for artists.

"Not only was he invited, but he was also supported. My friend and bad**s comedian Kelly Bachman was performing on the show and when she went after the 'Freddy Krueger' in the room she was booed and told to shut up," she said. Struckless posted a video on her Facebook page, saying that Weinstein's bodyguards threw them out of the bar.

""His bodyguards herded me out. When I left the building, crying out of fury and frustration I was quickly surrounded by a group of mostly women who expressed the same fear to raise their voice that I had. They thanked me for speaking up," she said. A representative of Weinstein told The Hollywood Reporter that the scene caused by the three women was "uncalled for and "downright rude".

"Harvey Weinstein was out with friends enjoying the music and trying to find some solace in his life that has been turned upside down. This scene was uncalled for, downright rude and an example of how due process today is being squashed by the public, trying to take it away in the courtroom too. "As an aside – Harvey, in fact, suggested the woman should be allowed to talk and ask him any questions. The venue's personnel asked the woman to leave, not Harvey's. I would just point out that he is treated as if he has been convicted," his spokesperson said.

Downtine Bar also addressed the incident on Facebook. "We want to address some concerns about a recent incident at Downtime. A company called Actors Hour rented our bar for a private event, with a guest list all their own. Shortly into the evening, one guest began heckling another, causing a disturbance to everyone in attendance. After several requests to stop were ignored, we kindly asked the heckler to leave," they said.

"Please know that our goal at Downtime is to create an environment where everyone feels welcome. We respect the privacy of our patrons and event partners and want to ensure that all guests are treated equally, with the same service and respect. In keeping with this goal, we made a decision that would allow the evening to continue as planned," they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

