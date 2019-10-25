International Development News
Development News Edition

Women director take centrestage at Mumbai film festival

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 17:02 IST
Women director take centrestage at Mumbai film festival

Women artistes were at the forefront at the 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai Film festival with "Moothon", "Bombay Rose" and "Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi", all by female directors, emerging as some of the most talked about titles. "Moothon" (Elder) by Geetu Mohandas opened the festival, which closed on Thursday with Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar-starrer "Saand Ki Aankh".

Smriti Kiran, artistic director of MAMI, said while "gender inclusion" is always high on their agenda, but not a single film made the cut without merit. Kiran said female artistes want an "even playing field" not "charity".

"The women programmed at the festival this year have earned their place at the festival. We are mindful of gender inclusion and we consciously seek out narratives by women and around women but we would never programme anything just to increase our representation numbers. "Women don't need charity. They want an even playing field and equal opportunity. The women fighting the good fight for equality are not looking for favours," Kiran told PTI.

She believes one should not underestimate the audience when it comes to their choice and taste for films. "We are also the audience and hence we know that you don’t like just one thing, I like 50 different things. The problem is in compartmentalising audience tastes. You are making assumptions which I think is lazy and a critical mistake.

"We can't assume that a person who enjoys 'War' is not going to enjoy 'Ramprasad ki Tehrvi'. The problem is that the person doesn’t know that 'Ramprasad ki Tehrvi' or 'Cargo' exist," Kiran said. Mohandas is hopeful that more women artistes will come forward in the future.

"It is nice to see women power but after a point it is about content, about the film and not the gender. "Any time we have had women perspective be it any form of art, it is always different. Don’t we need that? When those different voices are celebrated, then it becomes a success. We have always seen a mixed bag. The fact that ‘Moothon’ is the opening film at MAMI and the closing film (‘Saand Ki Aankh’) is a women narrative because it is content-driven and it is chosen because of that. It inspires other filmmakers. It is time the change happens."

Pahwa said she was happy to see women utilising the opportunities at MAMI with great movies. "It shows our industry has changed a lot, earlier we hardly had female directors. Today, more women are motivated to tell their stories. Women have equal status in the society and they are utilising the opportunity wisely and correctly in cinema as well," Pahwa said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Nasiriyah: Hundreds break into govt building; set it on fire

A provincial government building was set on fire by protesters on Friday in Iraqs Southen city of Nasiriyah, Reuters reported citing police sources. At least 3,000 protesters broke into the government building, the sources were quoted as sa...

N Korea wants discussions on removing S. Korean facilities

Seoul, Oct 25 AP South Korea said Friday that North Korea formally proposed discussions over the possible demolition of South Korean-made hotels and other tourist facilities at the Norths Diamond Mountain resort which leader Kim Jong Un cal...

India’s improving EODB ranking a positive message to investors: FICCI

Welcoming Governments continuous push for reforms in governance, Mr Sandip Somany, President, FICCI said, It is commendable that India continues to be amongst the top ten improvers in the World Banks Ease of Doing Business Ranking for the t...

Russian soldier kills 8 other soldiers at military base in far-east

A Russian conscript has shot dead 8 soldiers and injured 2 others in a military base in the far-eastern region of the country, Interfax news agency said on Friday citing a source. The news agency also reported that the Russian Defence Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019