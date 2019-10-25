International Development News
One Piece Chapter 960 reveals Ozen’s childhood, Burning corpse on which Ozen cooks food

The manga aficionados will see One Piece Chapter 960 featuring Lord Sukiyaki narrating a tale about his son Oden when he was a small child. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

One Piece Chapter 960 is yet to be officially released but a few snaps has been leaked on Reddit. The upcoming chapter is titled 'Kozuki Oden Appears'. Based on the spoilers teased over Reddit, we can say that the imminent chapter will focus on the past of the late Kozuki Oden. Read the texts below to know more in details.

One Piece Chapter 960 will not only focus on the past of Oden, but his father Kozuki Sukiyabi and some of his strong allies like Denjiro and Kinemon of the Nine Red Scabbards would also be highlighted. The leaked spoilers reveal Kinemon was once considered as a 'famous punk' in the Land of Wano. When Kinemon found that three people were catching a pig, he instantly reached there, saved the pig, took it and their wallets too. But he was stopped by a beautiful woman Tsuru who later became his wife.

The manga aficionados will see One Piece Chapter 960 featuring Lord Sukiyaki narrating a tale about his son Oden when he was a small child. Oden caught two rabbits before crossing the first year of his life. He later knocked out a bear by throwing a giant rock at it. And at that he was only 4-years-old. At the age of 6, he started playing and spending money at the Red Light District.

In the next 3 years, as soon as he reached the age of 9, he became successful in making a name in the underworld and was banned from stepping into casino. His growth was severe. He was detained for getting into a fight with the underworld just at the age of 10. He continued to hold the fame of a big troublemaker in the Land of Wano after the age of 18.

On the other hand, the spoilers for One Piece Chapter 960 reveal that Oden was the founder of Chaos of Harem. It took place after he plucked folk women in the Land of Wano. The spoilers' post reveal that a person was in a cremation place igniting the remains of his father. Just next, it reveals Oden is cooking on the flaming body to eat.

However, the dead person was not Oden's father. The corpse belong to a person named Katsuzo. He may be Oden's friend or someone quite close to him. One Piece this time brings in a sort of cannibalism. Although he came to say goodbye to the deceased, he cooked on the burning body and boozed for a while.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to know more on One Piece Chapter 960.

