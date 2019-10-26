Felicity Huffman freed from prison

Actor Felicity Huffman has been released from the prison after being behind the bars for 11 days. According to People magazine, the 56-year-old star left the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on Friday after reporting for her sentence on October 15. Huffman was originally scheduled to finish her sentencing on Sunday but was released two days earlier.

According to the statement issued by the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons' program, Huffman's early release is normal policy for inmates who are set to be released on weekends. Huffman entered the prison last Tuesday, a representative for the actress told People magazine in an exclusive statement.

"Ms Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms Huffman's actions. She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed -- one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service -- when she is released," said the representative. People magazine confirmed that her husband William H. Macy visited the low-security correctional institution for female offenders on Saturday. He was joined by their 17-year-old daughter Georgia.

Huffman was first seen in her prison uniform the same day and was later photographed walking outside the premises with Macy. In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer USD 15,000 to have a proctor change daughter Sophia's SAT answers after she took the test. (ANI)

