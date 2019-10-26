International Development News
It's a wrap for James Bond's 'No Time To Die'

Filming has officially wrapped on the new James Bond movie 'No Time To Die'.

Daniel Craig and Cary Fukunaga. Image Credit: ANI

Filming has officially wrapped on the new James Bond movie 'No Time To Die'. The news was shared by 007's official Instagram account with a snap of Daniel Craig posing in his iconic Bond suit and a clapperboard with director Cary Fukunaga, along with the caption, "That's a wrap on #NoTimeToDie. See you in cinemas April 2020. #Bond25"

[{31ae92fa-ec2e-4848-8dcc-7e61e7d8bc09:intradmin/007.JPG}] Earlier this month, the first poster of the film was unveiled. The movie will hit the screens on April 3, next year in India.

The 25th film in the action spy franchise follows a now-retired Bond who has left active service for a tranquil retirement in Jamaica. But when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, he is forced to embark on yet another dangerous mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist, leading the secret agent onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology, reported Variety. Apart from Craig, the film also stars Rami Malek (the film's villain), Lea Seydoux, Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ben Whishaw, and Ralph Fiennes as M.

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are producing, and Fukunaga co-wrote the screenplay with Scott Z. Burns and Emmy-winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

