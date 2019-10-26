CW gives full-season orders to 'Batwoman' and 'Nancy Drew'

"Batwoman" and "Nancy Drew" have received full-season pick up at The CW. "Batwoman", stars Ruby Rose as Kate Kane, a cousin of the Dark Knight who happens to be a homosexual, while "Nancy Drew", a contemporary spin on the popular book series by Carolyn Keene, features Kennedy McMann as the intrepid young sleuth.

According to Deadline, the full-season orders come after three airings each for both the shows. "Batwoman" premiered on October 6 and "Nancy Drew" started airing from October 9.

