The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 will have a special two-hour premiere on November 5. Image Credit: Facebook / The Curse of Oak Island

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 is just 10 days away from its premiere. Fans are severely excited to see how the team led by Lagina brothers unearth the real centuries-old big treasures. The diggings are surely going to be more intense this time than the previous seasons after signs show that there is something underground.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 is undeniably going to be the reality series' biggest yet. This time the viewers will surely be astonished seeing the intense excavations and explorations that the team has never performed before. The team including Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina and other experts are bringing in more advanced equipment and resources to solve the centuries-old mystery that have fascinated the treasure hunters for a long period of time.

Here we have a good news for the viewers. The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 will have a special two-hour premiere on November 5. The special two-hour broadcast will feature the team planning an ambitious exploration season in which multiple varied areas of investigations will be analysed. Some of those varied areas are the excavation of Oak Island's swamp, Money Pit explorations and expansion of Smith's Cove cofferdam.

In the latest preview of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7, the video (over social networks) showed them in the swamp while the caption shows they are "getting close to unearthing". The claim of discovering over 200-years-old treasure is considered highly possible based on the discoveries in Season 6 and previous seasons.

In the imminent season, Gary Drayton will portray his metal-detecting skills in the unexplored areas of the island with a firm belief there could be some hidden precious pieces in the coastline. On the other hand, there may not be any official synopsis but a new video features a mammoth uncovered hidden shaft with mysterious steps. If the speculations are to be believed, these steps could lead the Lagina brothers to the centuries-old hidden Money Pit.

If the team's speculation is right, there is a chamber that is assumed to be Chapell's Vault. They have also discovered an enormous ship buried under the area that is believed to contain precious items and artifacts.

Never miss the premiere of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 on November 5 on History. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality television series.

