One Direction won't reunite for at least two years: Liam Payne

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne has said that the popular boy band will not reunite for at least two years. The group, featuring Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, went on a hiatus in January 2016 to focus on their individual careers.

During an appearance on "The Jonathan Ross Show" Payne said, "Everybody outwardly in the press has said something but we haven't really spoke as a collective together. All I can say is, through album cycles and single cycles, I see everybody putting songs out at the moment, I don't think for at least the next two years it's going to happen." Asked if singer Zayn Malik would ever join the group following his sudden departure in 2015, Payne said, "No, I don't think that'll ever happen".

"When he left, it wasn't on great terms so I don't feel like it's a thing. If he didn't want to be here, he shouldn't be here. Which is fine," he added.

