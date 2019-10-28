International Development News
'Joker' Reclaims No. 1 Spot on Box Office Charts

Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Put on a happy face: In its fourth weekend in theaters, Warner Bros.' "Joker" returned to the top of domestic box office charts, narrowly defeating Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." The two villains had been in a close race for first place, but Sunday estimates show "Joker" will walk away victorious with $18.9 million in ticket sales. Those rankings could change Monday morning after final tallies are reported since "Maleficent 2" is close behind with $18.5 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

