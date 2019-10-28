International Development News
Holt McCallany joins Jason Statham in thriller 'Cash Truck'

  Los Angeles
  Updated: 28-10-2019 12:21 IST
  Created: 28-10-2019 12:15 IST
"Mindhunter" star Holt McCallany is set to star alongside Jason Statham in Guy Ritchie's "Cash Truck". The film is a remake of the French thriller "Le Convoyeur", which featured Jean Dujardin and Albert Dupontel in the lead.

Miramax has purchased the remake rights of the original 2004 French film from StudioCanal, Deadline reported. Statham will play H, a cold and mysterious character who works for an armored truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week.

Weaving through a carefully constructed narrative, the film shifts across timelines and among various characters' perspectives. McCallany will portray Bullet, who leads the transportation team and brings aboard H, who might not be who he says he is.

The project reunites Ritchie and Statham, who have previously collaborated on "Snatch" and "Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels". "Cash Truck" will be produced by Bill Block and Ivan Atkinson are producing.

