If that's not cinema, not sure what is: 'Endgame' writer on Scorsese's Marvel criticism

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the scribes of Marvel tentpole "Avengers: Endgame", say the film lived up to the definition of cinema as it gave audiences worldwide a "collective, emotional experience". The writer-duo are the latest figures from the Marvel family to defend the superhero films that were recently criticised and labelled as "theme parks" by legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

The director's comments were followed by Francis Ford Coppola calling the Marvel movies "despicable". At the Academy's Governors Awards, Markus and McFeely offered their response to the raging debate.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Clearly, this movie -- 'Endgame' -- has reached a great number of people and has pleased a great number of people, in a way a movie has not in a long time... "If that's not cinema, I'm not sure what is. That is a collective, emotional experience that happened worldwide," Markus told Variety.

McFeely added, "All sorts of movies for all sorts of people. This one seemed like it was for a lot of people." "Avengers: Endgame", directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, released in April this year to glowing reviews. It recently overtook "Avatar" to become the highest grossing film of all-time with its haul of USD 2.798 billion.

