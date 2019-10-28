International Development News
Mia Khalifa makes sarcastic comment over Washington Post for calling Baghdadi ‘religious scholar’

Mia Khalifa claimed that Lebanese expats are proud of all those people ‘in the streets fighting for a better Lebanon.’ Image Credit: Instagram / Mia Khalifa

Mia Khalifa is always over the headlines and this time he creates severe jokes on a headline of Washington Post's in which the publication called the ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi an 'austere religious scholar'. The newspaper amended its headline to call him an 'extremist leader' after receiving severe criticisms.

She tweeted: "I don't want to retweet this because I love WaPo, but, lol."

As anti-government protests continue to grip Lebanon, it appears that these rallies have attracted the attention of Mia Khalifa, a former adult film actress of Lebanese descent who currently resides in the United States, as reported by Sputnik International.

The 26-year-old former porn star, Mia Khalifa claimed that Lebanese expats are proud of all those people 'in the streets fighting for a better Lebanon.' "For all of us who can't be there, or live in a city without an organized protest, seeing this is everything. You are appreciated! Don't stop!" she wrote.

On the other hand, in a recent conversation with Stephen Sackur, the anchor of BBC News' HARDtalk, Mia Khalifa revealed that the post-traumatic stress started ruling over her after she left the porn industry. She said to Stephen Sackur she was left with no choice after being offered to shoot the scene wearing hijab although she was totally opposed to it. She admitted during her interview that she was well aware she was doing something provocative.

