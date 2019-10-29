International Development News
Singer Dolly Parton expressed her sadness over not being able to rope in her favourite star Miley Cyrus for her new Netflix anthology series, 'Heartstrings.'

  ANI
  • |
  Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 29-10-2019 10:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 10:21 IST
Here's how Miley Cyrus' absence is bothering Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Singer Dolly Parton expressed her sadness over not being able to rope in her favourite star Miley Cyrus for her new Netflix anthology series, 'Heartstrings.' The 73-year-old crooner told Entertainment Tonight on Monday in Tennessee that she had hoped her goddaughter, Miley would be available to act in the series as the role of Jolene which is now being played by Julianne Hough, reported Fox News.

"Years back when I used to think of Jolene, you know, before Julianne came on, I used to think ... I'd love - Miley would have been great at that as well," Parton told the outlet. "But Miley was doing other things." The songstress explained that she took a lot of time to decide someone for the role, having gone through "a lot of people" before declaring her decision.

"We wanted it to be someone that kind of was described in the song, with auburn hair, ivory skin, the emerald green eyes, which she had all of that," said Parton. "All she had to do was put on this beautiful red hair and she was the most beautiful Jolene you could ever, ever get."

"She's such a great little actress," Parton continued while singing the praise of Miley. "She's just got such a great spirit and she's a great singer." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

