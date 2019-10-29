Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield-starrer Fred Hampton biopic adds Algee Smith

"Euphoria" breakout Algee Smith has boarded the cast of Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield's biopic on Black Panther activist Fred Hampton. The film, which was previously titled "Jesus Was My Homeboy", will be produced by filmmaker Ryan Coogler.

Shaka King, best known for directing episodes of TV shows such as "High Maintenance" and "People of Earth", will helm and produce from a script he wrote with Will Berson, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Kaluuya, 30, will take on the role of Hampton, the enigmatic activist, and organizer who quickly ascended the ranks of the Black Panther Party to become the chairman of the Illinois chapter and deputy chairman of the national party.

Hampton was 21 when he was assassinated during a coordinated raid by a tactical unit with orders from the FBI and the Chicago Police Department. Stanfield, 28, is playing William O'Neal, the FBI informant who gained access to the Panthers.

Smith, 24, will portray a young man who is Hampton's fellow member in the Black Panthers and his friend. The film's cast also includes Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, and Ashton Sanders.

Kaluuya and Stanfield previously starred together in Jordan Peele's 2017 critically-acclaimed mystery thriller "Get Out". The project will be executive produced by Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Kim Roth and Poppy Hanks.

