Anybody can come up with the idea: Ayushmann on 'Bala' and 'Ujda Chaman' similarities

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 15:25 IST
  • Created: 29-10-2019 15:25 IST
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he is not worried with the plot similarities between his film "Bala" and "Ujda Chaman", both stories of men dealing with premature balding. Directed by Amar Kaushik, "Bala" stars Ayushmann as a young bald man while "Ujda Chaman", a remake of the 2017 Kannada movie "Ondu Motteya Kathe", features "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" star Sunny Singh in a similar role.

The first look poster of "Ujda Chaman" had said "takle ki pehli aur original film" (first and original film of a bald man). Ayushmann said "Bala" aims to celebrate complexes and is about self love.

"The word 'takla' is quite derogatory. It's not celebrating self love. It isn't about just receding hair or baldness. It's about loving and discovering yourself more than anything else. We shot our film first, announced our film first. "There's just one line which is similar otherwise it's a different film. I've seen the South film, after we completed the shoot. Once you see the film you'll realise (the difference)," Ayushmann said in a group interview.

When asked is he bothered that both the films are releasing almost back-to-back, the actor said, "It happened with 'Bhagat Singh' also. I'm really confident about our film, it's a beautiful film and one of the best scripts I've ever read. Anybody can come up with the same idea." Earlier this year, a writer had claimed that "Bala" was based on a script he had narrated to Ayushmann, alleging that he was not given any credit for his story.

Aysuhmann, however, said that out of all the scripts on the story, he went with the best team. "I got the same idea by six different people. I'll just go with the person who is more credible. There was a film called 'Hair is Falling' in 2011 and there were a lot of films which were made on receding hairline but just that they weren't successful.

"It's my decision to go with the best director, best producer and choose the best script on the subject. As simple as that." Ayushmann said with "Bala" , scheduled to release on November 7, he approached baldness with empathy.

"I've ventured into far-fetched territories like sperm donation and erectile dysfunction, this was the most common one... It's just the empathy I thought about. I've met both kinds of people, those who are bothered by it, those who don't care about it. "The idea is to have the side more prominent which says that you shouldn't be bothered about it. That's also the message of our film," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

