It pains me to hear tragic demise of Sujith: Rajinikanth

Megastar Rajinikanth mourned the death of two-year-old Sujith Wilson, who was found dead in a bore well in Nadukattupatti, Tiruchirappalli on Tuesday morning.

  • Updated: 29-10-2019 16:13 IST
  • Created: 29-10-2019 16:13 IST
It pains me to hear tragic demise of Sujith: Rajinikanth
Veteran actor Rajinikanth. Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Rajinikanth mourned the death of two-year-old Sujith Wilson, who was found dead in a bore well in Nadukattupatti, Tiruchirappalli on Tuesday morning. Extending condolences to the slain boy's family, the actor tweeted: "It pains me to hear the tragic demise of Sujith. Let his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family."

The body of the minor was discovered in a borewell in the wee hours of Tuesday by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Sujith's body was found in a highly decomposed state as explained by the Principal Secretary of Transport Department J Radhakrishnan earlier.

"Sujith is now in a decomposed state. All efforts were put in to bring the child alive but now, in an unfortunate turn of events, bad smell has started to come from the borewell in which the child had fallen," Radhakrishnan had told media persons while quoting doctors. Government officials and rescue workers were working continuously for the last 80 plus hours to retrieve the child.

On October 25, Sujith fell into the borewell while playing near his house at about 5:30 pm here. Later, he slipped further down into the borewell, with an official stating that Wilson was stuck at a depth of 88 feet. More than six crews from the NDRF, as well as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), were deployed to rescue the two-year-old.

Tamil Nadu Ministers like Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were personally monitoring the rescue operations and had met the family of the infant on Monday. As per the district collector's order, the borewell has been filled and sealed with cement lid later in the day to avoid any similar incident in the future. (ANI)

