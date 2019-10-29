International Development News
Development News Edition

Kin couldn't see Sujith Wilson's face for the last time; body badly decomposed: Aunt

It was a difficult moment for the family members of two-year-old Sujith Wilson who was found dead in a borewell, as they were not able to see his face for the last time.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 11:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 11:29 IST
Kin couldn't see Sujith Wilson's face for the last time; body badly decomposed: Aunt
Sujith Wilson's aunt Julliya while speaking to ANI on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

It was a difficult moment for the family members of two-year-old Sujith Wilson who was found dead in a borewell, as they were not able to see his face for the last time. The toddler's body was in a badly decomposed state which was not to be seen by anyone, said Julliya, Sujith's aunt.

The body of the deceased minor, whose body was recovered from a borewell in the wee hours of Tuesday, was brought to Pudur for cremation earlier this morning. Sujith's family mourned his death after receiving the body. The family members are suffering from unimaginable pain and trauma.

"Unfortunately we could not see the face of the child for the last time. It was so badly decomposed that the body was not to be seen by anyone. The body was fully packed when we received it. It is a big loss for our family," said Julliya. "On the very first day of the rescue operation, we believed that the boy would be retrieved safely. But yesterday when the rubble started falling on him inside the borewell, we had lost all hopes. What we received was his decomposed body. We suffered an extreme pain on receiving the body," she added.

Sujith underwent a three-day-long struggle before he lost his life inside the borewell. "Despite taking several hard attempts the child could not be retrieved alive. We thank the government who took efforts to retrieve the body and giving it to us for performing the last rites," said Sunarimuthu, Sujith's uncle.

"I request the government to cover such deep borewells so that such incidents can be prevented in future. The village officer must be held responsible for these open borewells," he added. On October 25, Sujith fell into the borewell while playing near his house at about 5:30 pm here. Later, he slipped further down into the borewell, with an official stating that Wilson was stuck at a depth of 88 feet.

More than six crews from the NDRF, as well as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), were deployed to rescue the two-year-old. Tamil Nadu Ministers including like Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were personally monitoring the rescue operations and had met the family of the infant on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

US welcomes proposed intra-Afghan talks in China

Washington, Oct 29 AFP The United States on Monday welcomed Chinas proposal to host a fresh meeting bringing together Afghan officials and the Taliban, after President Donald Trump abruptly ended talks with the insurgents. The Taliban last ...

Leader of protest-hit Hong Kong warns of recession risk

Hong Kong, Oct 29 AP Hong Kongs leader says the city is at risk of falling into a recession as it enters its fifth month of pro-democracy protests, and she says her priority was ending violence first before a political resolution. Chief Exe...

Six Cambodians held as hopes fade for missing British tourist

Koh Rong, Oct 29 AFP Six Cambodians have been held for questioning in connection with the disappearance of a 21-year-old British woman who went missing on an island popular with backpackers, as police on Tuesday said hopes were fading of fi...

Malcolm Barrett, Rebecca Naomi Jones, others join Cynthia Erivo's 'Genius: Aretha'

Actors Malcolm Barrett and Rebecca Naomi Jones have joined the cast of National Geographics Genius Aretha. British actor Cynthia Erivo will be portraying music legend Aretha Franklin in the third chapter of the critically-acclaimed antholog...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019