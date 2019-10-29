Tunisia dismisses foreign, defence ministers-statement

Tunisia's Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has dismissed the foreign and defense ministers after consultation with the newly elected President Kais Saied, a statement on the presidency's website said on Tuesday.

Chahed has appointed Karim Jamoussi, the justice minister, as acting defense minister, and Sabri Bachtabji as the acting foreign minister, the statement said.

