International Development News
Development News Edition

'GoT' creators drop 'Star Wars' trilogy citing Netflix commitment

In a shocker to 'Star Wars' fans, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss announced they are dropping out of Disney Lucasfilm's upcoming trilogy owing to their commitments to Netflix.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 19:50 IST
'GoT' creators drop 'Star Wars' trilogy citing Netflix commitment
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Image Credit: ANI

In a shocker to 'Star Wars' fans, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss announced they are dropping out of Disney Lucasfilm's upcoming trilogy owing to their commitments to Netflix. This comes over 18 months after Disney and Lucasfilm first announced that the 'Game of Thrones' showrunners were joining for a project which was scheduled to air in 2022.

"We love Star Wars. When George Lucas built it, he built us too," The Hollywood Reporter quoted the duo as saying in a statement. "Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything. But there are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects. So we are regretfully stepping away," they added.

Disney had earlier revealed that after the release of upcoming 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' in December, three untitled films from the franchise will be released after two years. Benioff and Weiss were on board to write and produce the next to hit screens on December 16, 2022.

Kathleen Kennedy, Lucasfilm president expressed hope to welcome the duo onboard in the future saying, "Benioff and Weiss are incredible storytellers. We hope to include them in the journey forward when they are able to step away from their busy schedule to focus on Star Wars." The upcoming 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is directed by JJ Abrams and is the last in the third trilogy of the Star Wars franchise created by George Lucas which started in the year 1977 with 'Episode IV- A New Hope'. (ANI)

Also Read: Disney looking to pull out of lawsuit which alleges discriminatory pay to females

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S., China have come to understanding on trade relationship direction -Kushner

The United States and China have come to an understanding on the direction of their trade relationship after a nearly 16-month trade war, White House adviser Jared Kushner said on Tuesday. Kushner, President Donald Trumps son-in-law, told a...

CORRECTED-Turkey will find out via joint patrols with Russia whether Kurdish forces withdrew - Erdogan aide

Turkey will establish through its joint patrols with Russia in northeast Syria whether the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia has withdrawn from the region, a top aide to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.Earlier, Russian Defence Minister Se...

Shakib made a mistake, BCB will stand by him: Bangladesh PM

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the countrys Cricket Board on Tuesday offered support to suspended all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, insisting that his failure to report corrupt approaches was a mistake from which he will learn and b...

IndiGo places order for 300 Airbus planes, to induct long range A321XLR aircraft

Placing one of the single largest aircraft orders, IndiGo will buy 300 Airbus 320 neo family planes as the budget carrier continues with its ambitious growth plans. While the price details were not disclosed, the order would be worth over U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019