Demi Lovato, Mike Johnson's romance has officially 'fizzled out'

All good things must come to an end. Such is true about Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson's relationship. It seems like the two have called it quits and are no longer seeing each other.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 21:23 IST
Demi Lovato, Mike Johnson's romance has officially 'fizzled out'
Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson. Image Credit: ANI

All good things must come to an end. Such is true about Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson's relationship. It seems like the two have called it quits and are no longer seeing each other. Demi and Mike's relationship has fizzled out and they aren't seeing each other or texting like they were before. "Nothing happened, it just ran its course." An insider source told E!News.

The insider added, "Demi was definitely interested in Mike at one point, but it was short-lived and she wasn't ever planning on dating him seriously." the insider added. However, Mike is optimistic that he'll reconnect with the 27-year-old pop star in the future. "Mike hopes they can have a second chance again," the source shared. "But for now, he's fine with being friendly." Just last month, the two shared their romance with each other on social media and even went on a couple of dates. "They seem to have a lot in common and are just enjoying getting to know each other," an insider quoted.

A week after they were spotted on a date, the reality TV personality reassured fans that things between him and the 'Confident' singer were in the early stages. "I'm just getting to know Demi. I think she's absolutely fantastic and I don't want no pressure on her, no pressure on me, we're just trying to get to know each other," he had told E! News in the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival. "That's all."

Towards the end of September, Mike gave fans an even bigger glimpse into his romance with Demi. "We've gone on more than one date. I like her tattoos. We both have a lot of tattoos and she kisses really well," the reality TV personality said on iHeartRadio's 'Almost Famous' podcast. "I'm getting to know her for her." "I'm all about her too and she definitely was the aggressor. I find it incredibly sexy. I love that," he continued. "As you want me, come to me. If I want you, I'm going to come at you and I'm coming at her as well," he added.

However, just two weeks ago, things became awkward when Mike asked Keke Palmer out on a date... during live television. The 'Bachelor in Paradise' star shared the experience as saying, "I made a mistake. I don't like dating in public," he responded to a question about Demi during an appearance on ' Strahan, Sara & Keke'. "But if I were to ask you if we could go on a date in the public".

The 'Hustlers' actor was totally caught off-guard by Mike's comment and she replied, "What's the next question? What's the next question?" Of course, after that, Bachelor Nation began questioning Mike's romance with Demi.

However, after this incident, he vowed to remain 'private' about his 'dating life' moving forward. Both Demi and Mike are yet to comment on their short-lived romance, but it seems they're both doing fine being away from each other.

Over the weekend, Lovato celebrated Halloween a little early by dressing up and in several spooky costumes, including a female version of Pennywise the Clown. She even hosted her own party at the 'Hyde' nightclub in Los Angeles. (ANI)

Also Read: Demi Lovato's Snapchat account hacked

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

