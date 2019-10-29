International Development News
Development News Edition

Linda Hamilton's existential crisis about return to 'Terminator' franchise

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 22:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 21:54 IST
Linda Hamilton's existential crisis about return to 'Terminator' franchise
Image Credit: Pixabay

Linda Hamilton set a new standard for female action heroes more than 30 years ago, but her return to the "Terminator" movie franchise prompted more than a little soul searching.

Hamilton, 63, reunites with Arnold Schwarzenegger and director James Cameron for "Terminator: Dark Fate," out in U.S. movie theaters on Friday. "I sort of had an existential crisis at the beginning of the film when I showed up and felt like 'uh-oh,'" said Hamilton. "I've never felt more alone in my life than when I started and that probably wasn't a reflection to what was going on on set and around me. It was what was going on inside of me," the actress said.

Set two decades after Hamilton played Sarah Connor as a muscular mother battling futuristic cyborgs to save her teenage son in 1991 film "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," the new movie sees her teaming up with an enhanced human to save a Mexican factory worker from a terminator from the future. Hamilton said she trained her body for a year for the role as well as "getting myself into Sarah's head, her disappointments, her sorrows, her guilt, all the deep hard stuff."

The actress, who was married to Cameron from 1997 to 1999, shrugged off the acclaim she won for her earlier work as Connor, which led the way for the portrayal of strong women on screen. "That's just an actress playing a part and it's an accident of timing. It's not that I didn't do good work. It was that the world was ready to receive it too. So, I try to stay very, very balanced about it and never think of myself as an icon or having a legacy," she said.

So balanced that Hamilton said she was looking forward to returning to what she called her "invisible" life at home in New Orleans. "When this movie's open, I'm just going to, like, go underground, be invisible for a while," she said.

"I don't want to be that person in my neighborhood. I want to be like, 'Let's talk about our dogs and our cats and the people around us being born.' ... I've established a very real, authentic life for myself and I don't want that to change when I go home to it."

Also Read: Director Tim Miller was little afraid of my ferocity, says 'Dark Fate' actor Linda Hamilton

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-FTSE suffers biggest drop in ten days as BP, macro jitters weigh

London stocks slipped on Tuesday as the prospect of a December general election put investors in Britain in a cautious mood, while heavyweight BP slid on lower profits. Market losses accelerated after a Reuters report that a phase one trade...

Erdogan: Russia has told Turkey that Kurdish fighters have withdrawn from north Syria

Russian officials have conveyed to Turkish authorities that the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia has withdrawn from a strip of land on the Syrian-Turkish border within a 150-hour deadline set by Ankara and Moscow, President Tayyip Erdogan said on...

Women, Peace, Security agenda continue to be top priorities of UN: Guterres

The Women, Peace, and Security agenda must continue to be one of the top priorities of the United Nations, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres told the Security Council on Tuesday, in an open debate on how best to accelerate change.He spoke o...

UK parliament will not consider lower voting age, letting EU citizens vote - document

Britains parliament will not vote on allowing EU citizens to take part in parliamentary elections or lowering the voting age to 16, according to an official document showing the provisional selection of amendments on Tuesday. Parliament is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019