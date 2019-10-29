International Development News
Development News Edition

President Zelenskiy makes Ukraine investment pitch in shadow of war zone

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kyiv
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 23:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 23:22 IST
President Zelenskiy makes Ukraine investment pitch in shadow of war zone
Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promised to create a level playing field for businesses on Tuesday as he made an investment pitch for Ukraine in the unlikely venue of Mariupol, a port city 20 km (12 miles) from a rumbling separatist conflict.

A popular comedian who won a landslide election in April with no prior political experience, Zelenskiy came to office promising to end Ukraine's war with Russian-backed forces that has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014. In a battle for the hearts and minds of those living in the eastern Donbass region, he sited his government's first major investment conference in Mariupol, more than 700 km (435 miles) southeast of the capital Kyiv.

A hub for exporting steel and grain and importing coal, the Black Sea port was briefly under rebel control in 2014 and suffered what Ukraine called a de facto economic blockade by Russia last year. The conference took place on the same day as Ukrainian soldiers and rebel forces began a troop withdrawal in a town on the frontline, a confidence-building measure ahead of peace talks Ukraine hopes will take place next month.

Touting his administration's reforms to help businesses and tackle corruption, Zelenskiy urged investors not to write off Ukraine as backward and hopeless. "Ukraine is a country of opportunities. And today they are knocking on your door. But as they say, the opportunity never knocks twice. So do not miss the opportunity, please. Do not 'sleep through' Ukraine," he said in a speech.

His administration was reforming the judicial system and law enforcement bodies because "corrupt courts deter investors just as explosions and shots," he said, promising to ensure "equal and uniform rules of the game for all." Zelenskiy promised to do everything necessary to secure another loan program from the International Monetary Fund.

Early in his presidency, Zelenskiy has been sucked into a political battle in Washington over an impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump. Democrats are investigating whether there are grounds to impeach Trump over his request to Zelenskiy to investigate a domestic political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden, who had served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. Trump has called the inquiry a "witch hunt".

Speaking on the sidelines of the same conference, Zelenskiy's Finance Minister Oksana Markarova said the fallout from the impeachment row would not colour investors' view of Ukraine. She told reporters that most investors believe that "the risks are getting lower and the expectations are improving" for the country.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Career U.S. diplomat testifies at House impeachment inquiry on Trump's Ukraine dealings

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Sony to pull plug on Playstation Vue

Sony Corp said on Tuesday it would shut down its cloud-based TV service PlayStation Vue in January, citing competition. Pay-TV groups have been squeezed globally as viewers switch to online video platforms that often offer cheaper packages ...

US STOCKS-Wall St holds steady after S&P hits record

The SP 500 eased back from a record high on Tuesday to trade near the unchanged mark as investors weaved through the heart of earnings season and the latest headlines on a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China. Hopes of a U.S.-Chi...

U.S. concerned at "dangerous situation in northeast Syria" - envoy

The United States Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn voiced concern on Tuesday at what he said was the continuing dangerous situation in northeast Syria and urged all sides to work to stabilize the situation. We are concerned by the conti...

Congress workers habituated of taking out yatras in Rahul, Priyanka's name: G Kishan Reddy

Minister of State MoS for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Congress has become habituated of supporting and conducting Yatras in the name of Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi and get dejected if they have to participate in proc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019