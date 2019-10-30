International Development News
Development News Edition

Naomi Watts-led 'GOT' prequel dead at HBO, Targaryen spin-off gets series order

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 09:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 09:37 IST
Naomi Watts-led 'GOT' prequel dead at HBO, Targaryen spin-off gets series order
Image Credit: ANI

In a surprise decision by HBO, the untitled "Game of Thrones" prequel, fronted by Naomi Watts, is not moving forward at the network. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show created by Jane Goodman and "Game of Thrones" author GRR Martin, chronicling the end of the Age of Heroes and focusing on the first-ever battle between man and White Walker, is not getting a series order.

As per sources, Goldman sent an e-mail to the cast to share the news on the prequel, which had filmed a pilot over the summer. Hours after the shocker, HBO on Tuesday gave a straight-to-series order for a prequel on the Targaryen clan called "House of the Dragon", based on Martin's book "Fire & Blood".

The series is said to revolve around the reign of Targaryen kings in the lead-up to the events of "Game of Thrones" , aligning the vision of the project closely to the times of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). The rumored project was created by Martin and "Colony" fame Ryan Condal.

Set 300 years before the events of the parent show, the series will see Martin and Condal pen the script for the 10-episode project. Emmy-nominated Miguel Sapochnik will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Vince Gerardis will also executive produce. Sapochnik and Condal will serve as co-showrunners.

"House of the Dragon" is the first project to stem from a new overall deal that Sapochnik has signed with HBO, in which he will develop and produce content for both HBO and HBO Max. "The 'Game of Thrones' universe is so rich with stories. We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan and George," said HBO programming president Casey Bloys.

It is uncertain which of the other three remaining prequels in the works remain active after HBO passed on its pilot starring Watts. Sources said the network was unhappy with the final cut of the Watts-led pilot and asked for changes in edits before scrapping the entire thing.

The development comes a day after "GOT" showrunners David Benioff and Dan B Weiss exited their deal with Lucasfilm to develop a new "Star Wars" trilogy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Commemorative coin on Paramahansa Yogananda released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Petronet LNG shares surge 7 pc after September quarter results

Petronet LNG shares gained nearly 7 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported nearly doubling of net profit in the September quarter on back of improved margins. Shares of the company advanced 6.37 per cent to Rs 297 on the BSE.On th...

InterGlobe Aviation shares jump 5.5 pc after three-day fall

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation bounced back on Wednesday after three days of fall, rising 5.5 percent after IndiGo placed a firm order for 300 A320neo family aircraft. The scrip climbed 5.36 percent to Rs 1,485.95 on the BSE.On the NSE, it r...

1 held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold

A man has been arrested at the Delhi airport by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle gold worth over Rs 30 lakh into the country, according to a statement on Wednesday.The passenger was intercepted after his arrival from Jeddah...

Vanessa Hudgens-starrer 'The Princess Switch' getting a sequel

The sequel to The Princess Switch, fronted by Vanessa Hudgens, has been greenlit by Netflix. The 2018 Christmas film revolved around Hudgens playing the double role of an American baker named Stacy De Novo and Duchess Margaret from fictiona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019