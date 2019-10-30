International Development News
Development News Edition

Rachel Brosnahan's Amazon drama adds cast

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 10:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 10:19 IST
Rachel Brosnahan's Amazon drama adds cast
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Marsha Stephanie Blake, Arinze Kene and Bill Heck are joining Rachel Brosnahan in the Amazon drama "I'm Your Woman". The trio boarded the project, which "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" star is also producing, reported Variety.

Directed Julia Hart, the 1970s-set film will see Jean (Brosnahan) forced by her husband's crimes to go on the run with her child, only to see their lives caught up with another couple (Kene and Blake) in an unlikely partnership. Frankie Faison, Marceline Hugot and James McMenamin have come on board as the supporting cast.

"La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz and Amazon Studios are backing the project. Hart has co-written the script with husband Horowitz.

Director of photography Bryce Fortner, editor Tracey Wadmore-Smith, production designer Gae Buckley and costume designer Natalie O'Brien are a part of the creative team. Production is underway in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Commemorative coin on Paramahansa Yogananda released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

HBO Max ropes in Elizabeth Banks, Issa Rae, Mindy Kaling for comedy series

HBO Max teamed with three ace producers for upcoming original comedy series. The WarnerMedia who owns the streaming platform has roped in Elizabeth Banks, Issa Rae and Mindy Kaling for the series and made it publicly on Tuesday at the forma...

Vanessa Hudgens-starrer 'The Princess Switch' getting a sequel

The sequel to The Princess Switch, fronted by Vanessa Hudgens, has been greenlit by Netflix. The 2018 Christmas film revolved around Hudgens playing the double role of an American baker named Stacy De Novo and Duchess Margaret from fictiona...

1 held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold

A man has been arrested at the Delhi airport by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle gold worth over Rs 30 lakh into the country, according to a statement on Wednesday.The passenger was intercepted after his arrival from Jeddah...

InterGlobe Aviation shares jump 5.5 pc after three-day fall

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation bounced back on Wednesday after three days of fall, rising 5.5 per cent after IndiGo placed a firm order for 300 A320neo family aircraft. The scrip climbed 5.36 per cent to Rs 1,485.95 on the BSE.On the NSE, it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019