Rachel Brosnahan's Amazon drama adds cast

Marsha Stephanie Blake, Arinze Kene and Bill Heck are joining Rachel Brosnahan in the Amazon drama "I'm Your Woman". The trio boarded the project, which "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" star is also producing, reported Variety.

Directed Julia Hart, the 1970s-set film will see Jean (Brosnahan) forced by her husband's crimes to go on the run with her child, only to see their lives caught up with another couple (Kene and Blake) in an unlikely partnership. Frankie Faison, Marceline Hugot and James McMenamin have come on board as the supporting cast.

"La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz and Amazon Studios are backing the project. Hart has co-written the script with husband Horowitz.

Director of photography Bryce Fortner, editor Tracey Wadmore-Smith, production designer Gae Buckley and costume designer Natalie O'Brien are a part of the creative team. Production is underway in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)