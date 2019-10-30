Lynn Chen, Idara Victor join 'Shameless' S10

Lynn Chen and Idara Victor have bagged recurring roles in the 10th season of Showtime's popular comedy-drama series "Shameless". Chen will star as Mimi, an accidental new friend for V (played by Shanola Hampton) who introduces her to a lucrative new career, while Victor play Sarah, who leads an all-mothers AA group and welcomes a struggling new father Lip (Jeremy Allen White).

The show picks up six months after last season finale as William H Macy's Frank uses his leg injury to gather as many prescription drugs as possible, reported Deadline. The upcoming installment, which airs on November 10, also stars Emma Kenney, Ethan Cutkosky, and Steve Howey.

Cameron Monaghan and Noel Fisher will also return as series regulars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)