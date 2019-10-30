Sunny Leone to feature in musical Broadway 'Abhimanyu'

Sunny Leone is all set to perform in Indian classical dance show in Broadway style, "Abhimanyu", choreographed by Sandeep Mahavir. Touted as "one of its kind play", "Abhimanyu" combines Kathak and hip-hop into an grand dance show.

"I love experimenting with the work I do and this time I am learning Kathak with a blend of hip-hop. When Sandeep came to me with the concept, I was taken aback since the concept is unconventional. I am ecstatic to be a part of it," Leone said in a statement. Mahavir said "Abhimanyu" chronicles the journey of a dancer, shown through different authentic dance forms and music.

"The unique element of the musical is that the content part and storyline is very convincing and relatable. The artistes are real-life masters of their art forms and not just actors imitating it. "The music score is completely original and no cover tracks are used. Without Sunny Leone this wouldn't have been possible because no one else could do justice to the character," Mahavir added.

The musical Broadway would first flag off in Ahmedabad and would be taken forward as a global tour.

