People News Roundup: British lawmakers stand in solidarity with Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

'Friday' actor John Witherspoon dies aged 77

Actor John Witherspoon, who starred alongside rapper Ice Cube in the hit "Friday" comedy movie franchise, died on Tuesday at the age of 77, his family said. "We love you "POPS" always and forever," his family said on his Twitter account, referring to another of his roles - John 'Pops' Williams on the long-running sitcom The Wayans Bros.

British lawmakers stand in solidarity with Meghan Markle

Women lawmakers from across Britain's political spectrum have expressed solidarity with Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, in the stand she is taking against the media over stories about her character and family. Earlier this month, Markle began legal action against a newspaper in response to what the couple described as "bullying" by some sections of the British media. At the time, Harry said the way newspapers were treating his American-born wife was reminiscent of their approach to his mother, Princess Diana.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr charged with unlawfully touching third woman: lawyer

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr, already facing a criminal case over accusations he touched a woman's breasts in a bar and pinched another's buttocks in a nightclub, has been charged in connection with a third woman, his lawyer said on Wednesday. Gooding is expected to appear in court Thursday and plead not guilty to the charges, according to his lawyer, Mark Heller.

(With inputs from agencies.)

