Sacred Games Season 2 – Khanna Guruji dead/alive, Saif Ali Khan comments on plot

Sacred Games Season 2 has absolutely shocked the viewers with a severe twist in the storyline. Fans are absolutely surprised to see the sudden demise of Guru Ji aka Khanna Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi) in the second season. This was totally beyond everyone's expectation. Many fans are believing that he may be still alive being one of the protagonists of the web television thriller series.

Sacred Games Season 2 has been criticized for altering its overall series' tone. Many expects and fans also have criticized for not satisfyingly concluding its diverse plot threads. Inspector Sartaj (Saif Ali Khan) gives all his endeavors to save Mumbai from a possible nuclear attack. Whereas, Ganesh Gaitonde's (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) story is told in flashbacks. Even Pankaj Tripathi's character Khanna Guruji is also being introduced.

"It kind of meandered off. And the climax, I don't know if it worked. And certain things weren't tied up. So it was a little disappointing in that sense," Saif Ali Khan said.

"I think people lost a bit of connect there. I think they wanted a down and dirty Mafia show about someone like Gaitonde with a bit of a twist; like a really nice Kashyap-Motwane kind of mix," Saif Ali Khan added.

Ganesh Gaitonde aided Khanna Guruji to distribute is drug Gochi that caused hallucinations. Sacred Games Season 2 saw Sartaj and Gaitonde drinking Gochi as a red tea and experiencing hallucinations that caused them troubling visions.

Gaitonde's trips on Gochi were particularly disturbing as he saw his former lover Kukoo (Kubbra Sait) and others who had died due to their association with him. Over the course of the episodes, Gaitonde bought into Guru Ji's new world vision, which involved destroying Mumbai with a nuclear bomb and starting over. Gaitonde was again drinking Gochi which seemed to trigger a moment of madness, leading him to kill Guru Ji, as reported by Express.