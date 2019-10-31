Karan Johar in soup? Bolly mogul tickles the funny bone in latest avatar

Filmmaker Karan Johar, known for being the perfect host not only on television but also when it comes to glamorous Bollywood parties, is taking up the role yet again but this time with a twist. The 47-year-old director recently dropped a video in which he can be seen in quite a homoerotic avatar, opposite a man.

Clad in a robe, Karan walks to the door of his apartment to see who showed up in the middle of the night. He turns all smiles as he finds out a handsome man on his door, who seems like he's looking for help after losing his house keys. The producer-director quickly lets him in and erotically offers a blanket to make him warm and comfortable. However, in the end, he gets slightly annoyed as the boy is apparently more interested in the soup Karan prepared instead of him.

Sharing the rib-tickling video on his Instagram handle, KJo wrote, " Would you like to see me in a soup?! For a change and not quite literally though :) Unwanted guest at 3 am!! @knorr_india." On the work front, the director-producer's future projects include 'Sooryavanshi,' 'Dostana 2,' and 'Brahmastra'. He will also helm the period drama 'Takht'. (ANI)

