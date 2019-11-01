Anna Faris to produce, star in 'Summer Madness'

Actor star Anna Faris will produce and star in comedy feature 'Summer Madness'. Writer-director James Mottern will helm the feature, reported Variety.

Faris, in the movie will be playing both leading roles as twins- one who is flat broke and foul-mouthed while the other is successful and elegant twin sister. "Anna Faris is a comedy icon with global value. We are thrilled to bring a studio-level actress to an indie marketplace," Brian O'Shea, head of the Exchange, said in a statement.

The Exchange is handling the worldwide sales of the film. Production on the film is expected to commence in the spring of 2020.

Faris and Mottern will be bankrolling the movie along with Michael Barrett and Emilio Mauro. On the work front, the 42-year old is currently starring in the Warner Bros' sitcom 'Mom' alongside Allison Janney.

Some of her other work credits include 'The House Bunny', 'Scary Movie', 'Overboard' and 'What's Your Number?' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)